Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT) CFO Robert Buckley Sells 3,000 Shares

Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT – Get Free Report) CFO Robert Buckley sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.87, for a total transaction of $452,610.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 132,056 shares in the company, valued at $19,923,288.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Robert Buckley also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 16th, Robert Buckley sold 1,500 shares of Novanta stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.39, for a total transaction of $225,585.00.

Shares of NASDAQ NOVT traded up $2.43 on Friday, hitting $153.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 142,579 shares, compared to its average volume of 142,936. Novanta Inc. has a 12-month low of $111.20 and a 12-month high of $187.60. The company has a market capitalization of $5.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.62 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.83 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $139.85 and a 200-day moving average of $156.62.

Novanta ( NASDAQ:NOVT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The technology company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $221.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $223.18 million. Novanta had a net margin of 8.51% and a return on equity of 18.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Novanta Inc. will post 3.02 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on NOVT shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Novanta from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Novanta in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Novanta by 33.4% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,602 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $512,000 after purchasing an additional 901 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Novanta by 49.1% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 18,484 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,630,000 after acquiring an additional 6,085 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in shares of Novanta by 26.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,904 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Novanta by 15.6% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,090 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $440,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Novanta by 23.1% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 976 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.84% of the company’s stock.

Novanta Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells photonics, vision, and precision motion in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Photonics, Vision, and Precision Motion. The Photonics segment offers photonics-based solutions, including laser scanning, beam delivery, CO2 laser, solid state laser, ultrafast laser, and optical light engine products serving photonics-based applications for industrial processing, metrology, medical and life science imaging, DNA sequencing, and medical laser procedures.

