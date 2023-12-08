Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) Upgraded at StockNews.com

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Friday.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Novavax in a report on Thursday, August 10th.

Novavax Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NVAX traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $5.57. 4,995,187 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,206,569. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.33. Novavax has a 12 month low of $5.30 and a 12 month high of $18.55. The firm has a market cap of $661.66 million, a PE ratio of -0.87 and a beta of 1.56.

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.26) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.82) by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $187.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $171.04 million. Novavax’s quarterly revenue was down 74.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($2.15) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Novavax will post -3.87 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Novavax

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NVAX. ING Groep NV bought a new stake in Novavax in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Novavax by 126.1% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,940 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 2,755 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in Novavax during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in Novavax during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Novavax in the second quarter valued at about $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.46% of the company’s stock.

About Novavax

Novavax, Inc, a biotechnology company, that promotes improved health by discovering, developing, and commercializing vaccines to protect against serious infectious diseases. It offers vaccine platform that combines a recombinant protein approach, nanoparticle technology, and its patented Matrix-M adjuvant to enhance the immune response.

