Nubia Brand International (NASDAQ:NUBIU) Trading Down 2.6%

Nubia Brand International Corp. (NASDAQ:NUBIU – Get Free Report) shares were down 2.6% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $9.56 and last traded at $10.60. Approximately 1,670 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 46% from the average daily volume of 3,089 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.88.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.82.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nubia Brand International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Spartan Fund Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Nubia Brand International by 1,079.0% in the 1st quarter. Spartan Fund Management Inc. now owns 11,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 10,499 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of Nubia Brand International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Nubia Brand International by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 15,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 2,136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in shares of Nubia Brand International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,000,000.

Nubia Brand International Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, and similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

