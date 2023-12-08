Nutriband (NASDAQ:NTRBW) Shares Down 20.3%

Nutriband Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRBW – Get Free Report) shares fell 20.3% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $0.24 and last traded at $0.24. 4,008 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 17% from the average session volume of 4,809 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.30.

Nutriband Stock Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.87.

Get Nutriband alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nutriband

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Nutriband stock. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Nutriband Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRBW – Free Report) by 394.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,980 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,770 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Nutriband were worth $34,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

About Nutriband

nutriband inc. is a health and pharmaceutical company based in, oviedo, florida. nutriband’s primary focus is on transdermal and topical technologies for product development.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Nutriband Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nutriband and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.