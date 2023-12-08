Nuvve (NASDAQ:NVVE) Trading Down 4.8%

Nuvve Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:NVVE – Get Free Report) shares fell 4.8% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $0.16 and last traded at $0.16. 429,272 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 70% from the average session volume of 1,419,875 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.17.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 price objective on shares of Nuvve in a research report on Friday, August 11th.

Nuvve Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $7.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.13 and a beta of 1.86. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.42.

Nuvve (NASDAQ:NVVE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.71 million for the quarter. Nuvve had a negative net margin of 408.69% and a negative return on equity of 212.03%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Gregory Poilasne bought 714,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $0.14 per share, with a total value of $99,960.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 2,624,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $367,403.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Nuvve news, CFO David Robson acquired 357,000 shares of Nuvve stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $0.14 per share, with a total value of $49,980.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,025,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $143,634.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gregory Poilasne acquired 714,000 shares of Nuvve stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $0.14 per share, for a total transaction of $99,960.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 2,624,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $367,403.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Nuvve

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NVVE. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Nuvve by 83.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 67,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 30,856 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Nuvve by 231.5% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 36,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 25,700 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Nuvve in the third quarter worth $54,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Nuvve by 215.5% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 40,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 27,787 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEIRG Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Nuvve by 21.5% during the second quarter. NEIRG Wealth Management LLC now owns 101,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 18,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 19.01% of the company’s stock.

About Nuvve

Nuvve Holding Corp., a green energy technology company, develops and commercializes vehicle-to-grid (V2G) technology in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Denmark. The company offers fleet and electric bus charging solutions, and V1G and V2G charging stations based on Grid Integrated Vehicle, a V2G technology platform that enables electric vehicle (EV) batteries to store and resell unused energy back to the local electric grid and provide other grid services.

Further Reading

