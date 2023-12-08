Oconee Federal Financial (NASDAQ:OFED) Stock Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $11.26

Oconee Federal Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OFED – Get Free Report) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.26 and traded as low as $10.80. Oconee Federal Financial shares last traded at $11.21, with a volume of 8,082 shares trading hands.

The firm has a market cap of $61.69 million, a PE ratio of 25.00 and a beta of 0.27. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Oconee Federal Financial (NASDAQ:OFED – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The savings and loans company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter. Oconee Federal Financial had a return on equity of 3.13% and a net margin of 20.66%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 9th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 8th. Oconee Federal Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 90.91%.

Oconee Federal Financial Corp. operates as a holding company for Oconee Federal Savings and Loan Association that provides various banking products and services in the Oconee and Pickens County areas of northwestern South Carolina, and the northeast area of Georgia in Stephens County and Rabun County.

