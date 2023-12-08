Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) Issues Earnings Results

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $480.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $469.56 million. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a return on equity of 10.80% and a net margin of 7.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.37 EPS. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet updated its FY24 guidance to $2.77-2.83 EPS.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Trading Down 4.3 %

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet stock opened at $73.08 on Friday. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has a 12 month low of $44.72 and a 12 month high of $83.19. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.10. The company has a market cap of $4.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.45, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.90.

Get Ollie's Bargain Outlet alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on OLLI shares. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $80.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $87.00 to $88.00 in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $58.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $79.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.33.

Insider Activity at Ollie’s Bargain Outlet

In related news, VP Larry Kraus sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.00, for a total value of $237,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,928 shares in the company, valued at $231,312. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.86% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ollie’s Bargain Outlet

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 3.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,734,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,521,000 after acquiring an additional 55,791 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 26.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,585,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,859,000 after acquiring an additional 336,268 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the first quarter worth $41,301,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 3.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 885,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,329,000 after acquiring an additional 26,656 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 656,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,770,000 after acquiring an additional 29,346 shares in the last quarter.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise in the United States. The company offers housewares, bed and bath, food, floor coverings, health and beauty aids, books and stationery, toys, and electronics; and other products, including hardware, candy, clothing, sporting goods, pet and lawn, and garden products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ollie's Bargain Outlet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ollie's Bargain Outlet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.