Olo Inc. (NYSE:OLO) CFO Sells $45,650.44 in Stock

Olo Inc. (NYSE:OLO – Get Free Report) CFO Peter J. Benevides sold 7,898 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.78, for a total value of $45,650.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 357,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,068,037.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

OLO Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of OLO stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $5.72. 922,073 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,157,008. Olo Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.25 and a 1-year high of $9.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $939.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.16 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.23.

Get OLO alerts:

OLO (NYSE:OLO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.02. OLO had a negative net margin of 23.60% and a negative return on equity of 3.68%. The company had revenue of $57.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.31 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Olo Inc. will post -0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on OLO shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on OLO from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on OLO in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on OLO from $10.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, William Blair downgraded OLO from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.25.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on OLO

Hedge Funds Weigh In On OLO

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in OLO in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OLO during the third quarter worth $32,000. State of Wyoming increased its position in shares of OLO by 41.7% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 5,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,566 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OLO during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of OLO by 485.3% during the first quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 5,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 4,567 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

OLO Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Olo Inc operates an open SaaS platform for restaurants in the United States. The company's platform enables on-demand digital commerce operations, which cover digital ordering, delivery, front-of-house management, and payments. Its solutions include Order, a suite of solutions powering restaurant brands' on-demand commerce operations, enabling digital ordering, delivery, and channel management through ordering, dispatch, rails, switchboard, network, virtual brands, kiosk, catering, and sync modules; Engage, a suite of restaurant-centric marketing solutions optimizing guest lifetime value by strengthening and enhancing the restaurants' direct guest relationships, through the guest data platform, marketing, sentiment, and host modules; and Pay, a frictionless payment platform that enables restaurants to grow and protect their digital business through customer payment experience that offers advanced fraud prevention to improve authorization rates for valid transactions, and increase basket conversion through its Olo Pay module.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for OLO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OLO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.