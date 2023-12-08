Orbit International Corp. (OTCMKTS:ORBT) Announces $0.01 Quarterly Dividend

Orbit International Corp. (OTCMKTS:ORBT – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 7th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Sunday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.01 per share on Tuesday, January 9th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th.

Orbit International Price Performance

Orbit International stock remained flat at $4.40 during midday trading on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.53 million, a P/E ratio of -440.00 and a beta of 0.47. Orbit International has a 12-month low of $3.50 and a 12-month high of $6.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.39 and a 200-day moving average of $4.78.

Orbit International Company Profile

Orbit International Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of electronic components and subsystems, and commercial and custom power units for prime contractors, government procurement agencies, and research and development laboratories worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Electronics Group and Power Group.

