Orbit International Corp. (OTCMKTS:ORBT) Announces $0.01 Quarterly Dividend

Orbit International Corp. (OTCMKTS:ORBT – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 7th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Sunday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.01 per share on Tuesday, January 9th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th.
Orbit International Price Performance
Orbit International stock remained flat at $4.40 during midday trading on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.53 million, a P/E ratio of -440.00 and a beta of 0.47. Orbit International has a 12-month low of $3.50 and a 12-month high of $6.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.39 and a 200-day moving average of $4.78.
Orbit International Company Profile
