Orbler Price Down 4.2% Over Last 7 Days (ORBR)

Orbler (ORBR) traded down 2.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on December 8th. One Orbler token can currently be purchased for $0.25 or 0.00000571 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Orbler has traded down 4.2% against the U.S. dollar. Orbler has a market cap of $51.21 million and $135,433.64 worth of Orbler was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Orbler Profile

Orbler was first traded on October 3rd, 2021. Orbler’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 203,333,333 tokens. The official message board for Orbler is medium.com/@orbler. Orbler’s official Twitter account is @orbler1 and its Facebook page is accessible here. Orbler’s official website is orbler.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “ORBLER is a real-time defense game that people all around the world can enjoy.

ORBR was created to organize the critical functions of the game into the DAO, which can function as a true meaning of governance token.”

Orbler Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orbler directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Orbler should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Orbler using one of the exchanges listed above.

