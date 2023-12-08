Oxford Cannabinoid Technologies (LON:OCTP) Stock Price Down 3.2%

Oxford Cannabinoid Technologies Holdings Plc (LON:OCTP – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 3.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.70 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.75 ($0.01). 1,904,920 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 57% from the average session volume of 4,446,658 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.78 ($0.01).

Oxford Cannabinoid Technologies Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 0.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 0.91. The stock has a market cap of £6.85 million, a PE ratio of -75.00 and a beta of 0.92.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Indraneil (Neil) Mahapatra sold 54,864,288 shares of Oxford Cannabinoid Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1 ($0.01), for a total transaction of £548,642.88 ($692,993.41). Insiders own 44.16% of the company’s stock.

Oxford Cannabinoid Technologies Company Profile

Oxford Cannabinoid Technologies Holdings Plc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of cannabinoid-based prescription medicines. Its lead drug candidate consists of OCT461201, an CB2 receptor, that is in phase I clinical trial for use in the treatment of chemotherapy-induced peripheral neuropathy and irritable bowel syndrome (IBS), as well as in neuropathic and visceral pain conditions.

