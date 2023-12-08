Pacific Horizon (LON:PHI) Shares Up 1.1%

Pacific Horizon (LON:PHI – Get Free Report) shares shot up 1.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 535 ($6.76) and last traded at GBX 534 ($6.74). 290,411 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 92% from the average session volume of 151,367 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 528 ($6.67).

Pacific Horizon Stock Up 1.1 %

The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 535.01 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 547.52. The stock has a market cap of £485.73 million, a P/E ratio of -2,136.00 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 11.06, a quick ratio of 3.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.63.

Pacific Horizon Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 26th were given a GBX 3.25 ($0.04) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 26th. This is a positive change from Pacific Horizon’s previous dividend of $3.00. Pacific Horizon’s dividend payout ratio is currently -1,200.00%.

About Pacific Horizon

Pacific Horizon Investment Trust PLC is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Baillie Gifford & Co Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Baillie Gifford & Co It invests in the public equity markets of the Asia Pacific region (excluding Japan) and of the Indian Sub-continent. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies across diversified sectors.

