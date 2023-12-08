Parex Resources (OTCMKTS:PARXF) Shares Up 0.5%

Parex Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:PARXF – Get Free Report) shot up 0.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $18.94 and last traded at $18.84. 820 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 15,381 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.75.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PARXF. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Parex Resources in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Parex Resources from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $19.00 and a 200 day moving average of $19.54.

Parex Resources Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of oil and natural gas in Colombia. The company's principal land holdings and exploration blocks are in Colombia Llanos and Magdalena Basin. It has 55% working interest in Block LLA-34; 100% working interest in Cabrestero Block; and 50% working interest in Capachos Block and Block VIM-1.

