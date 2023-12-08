Paycor HCM, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYCR) Major Shareholder Sells $103,250,000.00 in Stock

Paycor HCM, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYCR – Get Free Report) major shareholder Aggregator Lp Pride sold 5,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.65, for a total transaction of $103,250,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 107,179,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,213,254,444.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Paycor HCM Stock Performance

PYCR traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $21.25. The company had a trading volume of 825,817 shares, compared to its average volume of 544,946. Paycor HCM, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.13 and a twelve month high of $28.86. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.91. The company has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a PE ratio of -42.73, a P/E/G ratio of 6.22 and a beta of 0.50.

Paycor HCM (NASDAQ:PYCR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $143.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $139.51 million. Paycor HCM had a negative net margin of 14.66% and a positive return on equity of 1.03%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Paycor HCM, Inc. will post 0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PYCR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Paycor HCM from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Paycor HCM from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of Paycor HCM in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Paycor HCM from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Paycor HCM from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.94.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in Paycor HCM by 38.0% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,853,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,531,000 after buying an additional 785,911 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Capital LLC increased its holdings in Paycor HCM by 5.9% during the second quarter. Renaissance Capital LLC now owns 21,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,000 after buying an additional 1,183 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in Paycor HCM by 1.2% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,808,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,805,000 after buying an additional 20,840 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Paycor HCM by 0.5% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 210,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,988,000 after buying an additional 983 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Paycor HCM by 83.3% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 14,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after buying an additional 6,424 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.76% of the company’s stock.

Paycor HCM Company Profile

Paycor HCM, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software-as-a-service (SaaS) human capital management (HCM) solutions for small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) primarily in the United States. It offers cloud-native platform to address the comprehensive people management needs of SMB leaders.

