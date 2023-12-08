Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK) Shares Sold by Thomas White International Ltd.

Thomas White International Ltd. cut its stake in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK – Free Report) by 7.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 118,517 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 9,474 shares during the quarter. Thomas White International Ltd.’s holdings in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk were worth $3,161,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 120.2% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 784 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 121.4% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 870 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 118.2% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,618 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 1,418 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 3,131.9% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,941 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 2,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Agricole S A purchased a new position in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $96,000.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America lowered shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th.

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk Stock Performance

TLK traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $25.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 73,667 shares, compared to its average volume of 220,152. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.87. Perusahaan Perseroan has a 1 year low of $21.67 and a 1 year high of $29.58.

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter. Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk had a net margin of 14.21% and a return on equity of 14.51%. As a group, analysts predict that Perusahaan Perseroan will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

About Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk provides information and communications technology, and telecommunications network services worldwide. The company operates through mobile, consumer, enterprise, Wholesale and International Business, and Other segments. The Mobile segment offers mobile voice, SMS, value added services, and mobile broadband services.

