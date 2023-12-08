Peter A. Leidel Sells 93,715 Shares of Ramaco Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:METCB) Stock

Ramaco Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:METCB – Get Free Report) Director Peter A. Leidel sold 93,715 shares of Ramaco Resources stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.93, for a total value of $1,680,309.95. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 717,332 shares in the company, valued at $12,861,762.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ METCB traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $15.17. The stock had a trading volume of 38,383 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,497. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.34. Ramaco Resources, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.50 and a 1 year high of $19.80.

Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ:METCB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $186.97 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.2487 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.99 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.56%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Ramaco Resources in the 3rd quarter worth $229,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Ramaco Resources by 595.1% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 5,891 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Ramaco Resources by 5.6% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 43,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,000 after purchasing an additional 2,324 shares during the period. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. acquired a new position in Ramaco Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at about $611,000. Finally, Meixler Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Ramaco Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at about $616,000. 9.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ramaco Resources, Inc operates, develops, and sells metallurgical coal. Its development portfolio includes the Elk Creek project located in southern West Virginia; the Berwind property situated on the border of West Virginia and Virginia; the Knox Creek property is located in Virginia; and the RAM Mine property situated in southwestern Pennsylvania.

