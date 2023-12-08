Pinetree Capital (TSE:PNP) Stock Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $3.92

Pinetree Capital Ltd. (TSE:PNP – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$3.92 and traded as high as C$4.01. Pinetree Capital shares last traded at C$3.88, with a volume of 1,500 shares traded.

Pinetree Capital Stock Up 0.3 %

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$3.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$3.95. The company has a market capitalization of C$37.56 million, a P/E ratio of 7.73 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 5.97, a current ratio of 8.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Pinetree Capital (TSE:PNP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported C($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Pinetree Capital had a return on equity of 12.44% and a net margin of 83.00%.

About Pinetree Capital

Pinetree Capital Ltd. is a venture capital and private equity firm specializing in early, mid, later stage venture, middle market, mature, later stage, turnaround, emerging growth and growth capital investments in micro and small cap companies. The firm prefers to invest in all the sectors with a focus on enterprise software and technology.

