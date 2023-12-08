Piper Sandler Raises Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) Price Target to $18.00

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by analysts at Piper Sandler from $15.00 to $18.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the bank’s stock. Piper Sandler’s target price indicates a potential upside of 3.03% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Regions Financial from $19.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Wedbush cut Regions Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 20th. UBS Group cut Regions Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $22.00 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Regions Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $24.00 to $16.00 in a report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Regions Financial from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Regions Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.95.

Shares of RF stock traded up $0.22 on Friday, hitting $17.47. 5,766,455 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,630,152. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.25 billion, a PE ratio of 7.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.24. Regions Financial has a one year low of $13.72 and a one year high of $24.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $15.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.66.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.09). Regions Financial had a return on equity of 15.86% and a net margin of 26.39%. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Regions Financial will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RF. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC bought a new position in Regions Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Regions Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Regions Financial by 307.5% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,528 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,153 shares during the last quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Regions Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. grew its position in shares of Regions Financial by 2,000.0% in the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 2,100 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. 75.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

