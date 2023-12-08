Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) Shares Sold by Adelante Capital Management LLC

Adelante Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA – Free Report) by 11.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,924,532 shares of the company’s stock after selling 237,923 shares during the period. Playa Hotels & Resorts accounts for approximately 1.4% of Adelante Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Adelante Capital Management LLC owned 1.30% of Playa Hotels & Resorts worth $15,666,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in PLYA. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Playa Hotels & Resorts in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts by 246.4% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 4,927 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts by 25.1% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 1,478 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts by 9,710.4% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 6,506 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts by 247.2% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 9,096 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PLYA traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $7.50. 126,488 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,220,459. The firm has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.25, a PEG ratio of 5.38 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.90. Playa Hotels & Resorts has a 52-week low of $5.71 and a 52-week high of $9.77. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.78.

Playa Hotels & Resorts ( NASDAQ:PLYA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.06). The business had revenue of $213.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $202.91 million. Playa Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 12.45% and a net margin of 4.07%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Playa Hotels & Resorts will post 0.42 EPS for the current year.

Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V., together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, and operates resorts in prime beachfront locations in Mexico and the Caribbean. Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Fairfax, Virginia.

