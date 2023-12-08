Polymesh Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $13.96 Million (POLYX)

Polymesh (POLYX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on December 8th. Polymesh has a total market cap of $112.48 million and approximately $13.96 million worth of Polymesh was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Polymesh token can currently be bought for $0.22 or 0.00000488 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Polymesh has traded up 7.8% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001009 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000018 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Polymesh’s total supply is 903,219,110 tokens and its circulating supply is 521,874,157 tokens. The official website for Polymesh is polymesh.network. Polymesh’s official Twitter account is @polymeshnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Polymesh (POLYX) is a cryptocurrency . Polymesh has a current supply of 902,576,642.489689 with 774,775,898.941889 in circulation. The last known price of Polymesh is 0.21140706 USD and is up 0.14 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 47 active market(s) with $14,832,601.98 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://polymesh.network/.”

