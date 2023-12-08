Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) Shares Sold by Thomas White International Ltd.

Thomas White International Ltd. cut its position in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 25.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,823 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,686 shares during the quarter. Thomas White International Ltd.’s holdings in Prologis were worth $959,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Prologis by 2.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 92,924,760 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,395,363,000 after purchasing an additional 1,783,742 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Prologis by 1.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,762,836 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,294,586,000 after acquiring an additional 299,124 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Prologis by 1.3% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 16,364,345 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,041,779,000 after purchasing an additional 217,423 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Prologis by 48.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,577,827 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,643,359,000 after purchasing an additional 4,729,040 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Prologis by 1.0% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 12,847,534 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,575,482,000 after acquiring an additional 131,090 shares during the period. 90.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PLD stock traded down $0.32 during trading on Friday, hitting $118.63. The company had a trading volume of 1,128,567 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,011,014. The business has a 50-day moving average of $108.30 and a 200-day moving average of $117.58. Prologis, Inc. has a one year low of $96.64 and a one year high of $136.67. The stock has a market cap of $109.61 billion, a PE ratio of 36.69, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Prologis ( NYSE:PLD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.04. Prologis had a return on equity of 5.21% and a net margin of 38.24%. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 53.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 18th will be paid a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 15th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 107.41%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on PLD shares. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Prologis from $132.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Prologis in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Mizuho lowered Prologis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays decreased their target price on Prologis from $159.00 to $153.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on Prologis from $145.00 to $130.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.06.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At September 30, 2023, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (114 million square meters) in 19 countries.

