Prom (PROM) Price Hits $5.02 on Top Exchanges

Prom (PROM) traded up 3.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on December 8th. One Prom token can now be purchased for about $5.02 or 0.00011395 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Prom has traded 10.6% higher against the dollar. Prom has a total market cap of $91.63 million and $1.88 million worth of Prom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00005305 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.71 or 0.00017501 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44,086.17 or 1.00057720 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.32 or 0.00009806 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.66 or 0.00008310 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000762 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0287 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0269 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00003444 BTC.

Prom Token Profile

Prom (PROM) is a token. It was first traded on May 19th, 2019. Prom’s total supply is 19,250,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,250,000 tokens. The official message board for Prom is prom-io.medium.com. The official website for Prom is prom.io. Prom’s official Twitter account is @prom_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Prom

According to CryptoCompare, “Prom (PROM) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Prom has a current supply of 19,250,000 with 18,250,000 in circulation. The last known price of Prom is 4.87343598 USD and is up 1.88 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 51 active market(s) with $1,917,643.79 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://prom.io/.”

