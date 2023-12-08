Pundi X (New) Market Cap Hits $136.52 Million (PUNDIX)

Pundi X (New) (PUNDIX) traded 2.2% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on December 8th. One Pundi X (New) token can now be purchased for about $0.53 or 0.00001197 BTC on popular exchanges. Pundi X (New) has a market capitalization of $136.52 million and $8.39 million worth of Pundi X (New) was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Pundi X (New) has traded up 3.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Pundi X (New)

Pundi X (New) was first traded on June 29th, 2021. Pundi X (New)’s total supply is 258,491,637 tokens. Pundi X (New)’s official website is pundix.com. Pundi X (New)’s official message board is medium.com/pundix. Pundi X (New)’s official Twitter account is @pundixlabs.

Pundi X (New) Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Pundi X (New) (PUNDIX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Pundi X (New) has a current supply of 258,491,637.23. The last known price of Pundi X (New) is 0.51575781 USD and is down -0.21 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 62 active market(s) with $9,159,575.92 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://pundix.com/.”

