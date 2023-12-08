PureTech Health (OTCMKTS:PTCHF) Shares Down 3.8%

PureTech Health plc (OTCMKTS:PTCHF – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 3.8% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $1.77 and last traded at $1.78. Approximately 2,900,249 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 8,702% from the average daily volume of 32,949 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.85.

PureTech Health Stock Up 1.1 %

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.46.

PureTech Health Company Profile

PureTech Health plc, a clinical stage biotherapeutics company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of biotechnology and pharmaceutical solutions in the United States. The company is developing LYT-100, currently under Phase 3 stage, to treat idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF); and LYT-200, a IgG4 monoclonal antibody, currently under Phase 1/2 stage, to inhibit the activity of galectin-9 for treating solid tumors and hematological malignancies.

