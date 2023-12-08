Qtum (QTUM) Price Hits $3.53 on Exchanges

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 7.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on December 8th. Qtum has a total market capitalization of $369.51 million and $67.81 million worth of Qtum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Qtum coin can currently be bought for $3.53 or 0.00007978 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Qtum has traded up 14.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,359.17 or 0.05336086 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded up 25% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001300 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 21.6% against the dollar and now trades at $31.98 or 0.00072343 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.71 or 0.00024226 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.82 or 0.00015421 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0755 or 0.00000171 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00005646 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0988 or 0.00000223 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.39 or 0.00012186 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000432 BTC.

Qtum Profile

Qtum (QTUM) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS 3.0 hashing algorithm. It launched on December 19th, 2016. Qtum’s total supply is 107,822,406 coins and its circulating supply is 104,755,842 coins. The Reddit community for Qtum is https://reddit.com/r/qtum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Qtum’s official Twitter account is @qtum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Qtum is qtum.org.

Buying and Selling Qtum

According to CryptoCompare, “QTUM is a blockchain platform that combines Bitcoin and Ethereum elements to provide a secure and decentralized environment for building and running smart contracts and dapps. Its hybrid consensus mechanism combines proof-of-work (PoW) and proof-of-stake (PoS) to achieve security and scalability. The platform uses familiar programming languages such as Solidity and C++ to make it easier for developers to build and deploy smart contracts and dapps. QTUM was created by a team led by Patrick Dai and is primarily used for building and running smart contracts and dapps, with the QTUM token used for payments, incentivizing network participants, and governance decisions.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qtum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Qtum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Qtum using one of the exchanges listed above.

