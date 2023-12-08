Qtum (QTUM) Price Hits $3.53 on Exchanges

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 7.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on December 8th. Qtum has a total market capitalization of $369.51 million and $67.81 million worth of Qtum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Qtum coin can currently be bought for $3.53 or 0.00007978 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Qtum has traded up 14.8% against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,359.17 or 0.05336086 BTC.
- Cardano (ADA) traded up 25% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001300 BTC.
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 21.6% against the dollar and now trades at $31.98 or 0.00072343 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.71 or 0.00024226 BTC.
- Uniswap (UNI) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.82 or 0.00015421 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0755 or 0.00000171 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00005646 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0988 or 0.00000223 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.39 or 0.00012186 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded up 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000432 BTC.
Qtum Profile
Qtum (QTUM) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS 3.0 hashing algorithm. It launched on December 19th, 2016. Qtum’s total supply is 107,822,406 coins and its circulating supply is 104,755,842 coins. The Reddit community for Qtum is https://reddit.com/r/qtum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Qtum’s official Twitter account is @qtum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Qtum is qtum.org.
Buying and Selling Qtum
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qtum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Qtum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Qtum using one of the exchanges listed above.
