Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for SolarEdge Technologies (SEDG)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ: SEDG) in the last few weeks:
- 12/7/2023 – SolarEdge Technologies had its price target raised by analysts at Roth Mkm from $60.00 to $80.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 11/30/2023 – SolarEdge Technologies had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $77.00 to $89.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 11/21/2023 – SolarEdge Technologies is now covered by analysts at Mizuho. They set a “buy” rating and a $108.00 price target on the stock.
- 11/20/2023 – SolarEdge Technologies had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $176.00 to $89.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.
- 11/6/2023 – SolarEdge Technologies was downgraded by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $80.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $243.00.
- 11/6/2023 – SolarEdge Technologies was downgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating. They now have a $82.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $190.00.
- 11/3/2023 – SolarEdge Technologies was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.
- 11/3/2023 – SolarEdge Technologies was downgraded by analysts at Wolfe Research from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating.
- 11/3/2023 – SolarEdge Technologies had its price target lowered by analysts at Roth Mkm from $100.00 to $60.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 11/2/2023 – SolarEdge Technologies had its price target lowered by analysts at Susquehanna from $186.00 to $128.00. They now have a “positive” rating on the stock.
- 11/2/2023 – SolarEdge Technologies had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $215.00 to $90.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 11/2/2023 – SolarEdge Technologies had its price target lowered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $131.00 to $77.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 11/2/2023 – SolarEdge Technologies was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $77.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $187.00.
- 11/2/2023 – SolarEdge Technologies was downgraded by analysts at BNP Paribas from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $71.00 price target on the stock.
- 11/2/2023 – SolarEdge Technologies was downgraded by analysts at Guggenheim from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating.
- 11/2/2023 – SolarEdge Technologies was downgraded by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating. They now have a $68.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $111.00.
- 11/2/2023 – SolarEdge Technologies was downgraded by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $70.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $120.00.
- 10/23/2023 – SolarEdge Technologies had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $216.00 to $111.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 10/23/2023 – SolarEdge Technologies had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $180.00 to $120.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 10/20/2023 – SolarEdge Technologies was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating. They now have a $65.00 price target on the stock.
- 10/20/2023 – SolarEdge Technologies had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $210.00 to $110.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 10/20/2023 – SolarEdge Technologies had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $253.00 to $190.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 10/20/2023 – SolarEdge Technologies is now covered by analysts at BNP Paribas. They set an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock.
- 10/20/2023 – SolarEdge Technologies was downgraded by analysts at Roth Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating.
- 10/20/2023 – SolarEdge Technologies had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Roth Mkm. They now have a $100.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $280.00.
- 10/20/2023 – SolarEdge Technologies had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They now have a $131.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $254.00.
- 10/20/2023 – SolarEdge Technologies was downgraded by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating.
- 10/20/2023 – SolarEdge Technologies was downgraded by analysts at Johnson Rice from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $140.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $300.00.
- 10/20/2023 – SolarEdge Technologies had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They now have a $150.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $300.00.
- 10/19/2023 – SolarEdge Technologies had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $299.00 to $275.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 10/18/2023 – SolarEdge Technologies had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $330.00 to $248.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 10/17/2023 – SolarEdge Technologies had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $240.00 to $176.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.
- 10/16/2023 – SolarEdge Technologies was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.
- 10/13/2023 – SolarEdge Technologies had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $325.00 to $210.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 10/13/2023 – SolarEdge Technologies was upgraded by analysts at Northland Securities from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $147.00 price target on the stock.
SolarEdge Technologies Stock Performance
NASDAQ:SEDG traded down $1.83 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $78.36. 2,390,847 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,723,798. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 3.84. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $175.53. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $63.25 and a fifty-two week high of $345.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.53.
SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The semiconductor company reported ($1.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($1.26). SolarEdge Technologies had a net margin of 6.13% and a return on equity of 14.14%. The firm had revenue of $725.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $766.65 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post 2.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.
SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. It operates in Solar and All Other segments. The company offers inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, and smart energy management solutions used in residential, commercial, and small utility-scale solar installations; and a cloud-based monitoring platform that collects and processes information from the power optimizers and inverters, as well as monitors and manages the solar PV system.
