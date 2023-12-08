Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for SolarEdge Technologies (SEDG)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ: SEDG) in the last few weeks:

12/7/2023 – SolarEdge Technologies had its price target raised by analysts at Roth Mkm from $60.00 to $80.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

11/30/2023 – SolarEdge Technologies had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $77.00 to $89.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

11/21/2023 – SolarEdge Technologies is now covered by analysts at Mizuho. They set a “buy” rating and a $108.00 price target on the stock.

11/20/2023 – SolarEdge Technologies had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $176.00 to $89.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

11/6/2023 – SolarEdge Technologies was downgraded by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $80.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $243.00.

11/6/2023 – SolarEdge Technologies was downgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating. They now have a $82.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $190.00.

11/3/2023 – SolarEdge Technologies was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

11/3/2023 – SolarEdge Technologies was downgraded by analysts at Wolfe Research from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating.

11/3/2023 – SolarEdge Technologies had its price target lowered by analysts at Roth Mkm from $100.00 to $60.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

11/2/2023 – SolarEdge Technologies had its price target lowered by analysts at Susquehanna from $186.00 to $128.00. They now have a “positive” rating on the stock.

11/2/2023 – SolarEdge Technologies had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $215.00 to $90.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

11/2/2023 – SolarEdge Technologies had its price target lowered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $131.00 to $77.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

11/2/2023 – SolarEdge Technologies was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $77.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $187.00.

11/2/2023 – SolarEdge Technologies was downgraded by analysts at BNP Paribas from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $71.00 price target on the stock.

11/2/2023 – SolarEdge Technologies was downgraded by analysts at Guggenheim from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating.

11/2/2023 – SolarEdge Technologies was downgraded by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating. They now have a $68.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $111.00.

11/2/2023 – SolarEdge Technologies was downgraded by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $70.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $120.00.

10/23/2023 – SolarEdge Technologies had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $216.00 to $111.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/23/2023 – SolarEdge Technologies had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $180.00 to $120.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/20/2023 – SolarEdge Technologies was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating. They now have a $65.00 price target on the stock.

10/20/2023 – SolarEdge Technologies had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $210.00 to $110.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/20/2023 – SolarEdge Technologies had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $253.00 to $190.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/20/2023 – SolarEdge Technologies is now covered by analysts at BNP Paribas. They set an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock.

10/20/2023 – SolarEdge Technologies was downgraded by analysts at Roth Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating.

10/20/2023 – SolarEdge Technologies had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Roth Mkm. They now have a $100.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $280.00.

10/20/2023 – SolarEdge Technologies had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They now have a $131.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $254.00.

10/20/2023 – SolarEdge Technologies was downgraded by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating.

10/20/2023 – SolarEdge Technologies was downgraded by analysts at Johnson Rice from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $140.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $300.00.

10/20/2023 – SolarEdge Technologies had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They now have a $150.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $300.00.

10/19/2023 – SolarEdge Technologies had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $299.00 to $275.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/18/2023 – SolarEdge Technologies had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $330.00 to $248.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/17/2023 – SolarEdge Technologies had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $240.00 to $176.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

10/16/2023 – SolarEdge Technologies was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

10/13/2023 – SolarEdge Technologies had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $325.00 to $210.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/13/2023 – SolarEdge Technologies was upgraded by analysts at Northland Securities from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $147.00 price target on the stock.

SolarEdge Technologies Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SEDG traded down $1.83 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $78.36. 2,390,847 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,723,798. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 3.84. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $175.53. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $63.25 and a fifty-two week high of $345.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.53.

Get SolarEdge Technologies Inc alerts:

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The semiconductor company reported ($1.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($1.26). SolarEdge Technologies had a net margin of 6.13% and a return on equity of 14.14%. The firm had revenue of $725.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $766.65 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post 2.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SolarEdge Technologies

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,155 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $668,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 47.0% in the 3rd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 2,253 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 720 shares during the last quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $265,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 109.0% during the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 4,374 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $566,000 after acquiring an additional 2,281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd grew its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 79.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd now owns 26,163 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,388,000 after purchasing an additional 11,606 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.11% of the company’s stock.

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. It operates in Solar and All Other segments. The company offers inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, and smart energy management solutions used in residential, commercial, and small utility-scale solar installations; and a cloud-based monitoring platform that collects and processes information from the power optimizers and inverters, as well as monitors and manages the solar PV system.

