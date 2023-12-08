ReddCoin Tops 1-Day Volume of $20.75 (RDD)

ReddCoin (RDD) traded down 12.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on December 8th. Over the last seven days, ReddCoin has traded 68.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One ReddCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. ReddCoin has a market cap of $2.11 million and approximately $20.75 worth of ReddCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000233 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00178390 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.70 or 0.00015125 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.79 or 0.00008546 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000462 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000054 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0616 or 0.00000139 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002246 BTC.

ReddCoin Profile

ReddCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 2nd, 2014. ReddCoin’s total supply is 30,397,274,955 coins and its circulating supply is 30,399,022,287 coins. ReddCoin’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. ReddCoin’s official website is www.reddcoin.com. The Reddit community for ReddCoin is https://reddit.com/r/reddcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ReddCoin’s official message board is www.reddcointalk.org.

ReddCoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Reddcoin is trying to jump on the tipping bandwagon by making itself the social network donation go to default. A Scrypt coin with a 60 second block time and block retargeting using kimoto’s gravity well. The coin also includes a 5% annual inflation after the 27.5 billion have been mined by PoW. Alongside Reddcoin includes an innovative proof of stake velocity algorithm.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ReddCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ReddCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ReddCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

