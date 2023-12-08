Rench Wealth Management Inc. Purchases 930 Shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Rench Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Free Report) by 2.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 42,680 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 930 shares during the quarter. Rench Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Southern were worth $2,998,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Southern during the fourth quarter worth $435,979,000. Capital International Investors bought a new stake in shares of Southern during the second quarter worth $392,186,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Southern during the fourth quarter worth $369,131,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its stake in shares of Southern by 586.3% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 5,564,201 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $387,157,000 after buying an additional 4,753,465 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Southern by 162.4% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,572,373 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $457,306,000 after buying an additional 4,067,395 shares during the last quarter. 62.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Southern alerts:

Insider Transactions at Southern

In other news, insider David P. Poroch sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.39, for a total transaction of $693,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 28,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,990,868.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider David P. Poroch sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.39, for a total transaction of $693,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 28,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,990,868.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.83, for a total transaction of $339,150.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 121,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,226,693.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,705,000 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Southern Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE SO traded down $0.35 during trading on Friday, hitting $71.30. 531,391 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,159,665. The business’s fifty day moving average is $68.03 and its 200 day moving average is $69.17. The Southern Company has a fifty-two week low of $58.85 and a fifty-two week high of $75.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.87, a P/E/G ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.84.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.10. Southern had a net margin of 11.60% and a return on equity of 10.26%. The firm had revenue of $6.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.38 billion. Equities research analysts predict that The Southern Company will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Southern Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 20th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 17th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.93%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 101.08%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on SO shares. Guggenheim cut their price target on shares of Southern from $80.00 to $72.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Southern from $68.00 to $64.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Southern from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Southern from $76.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Southern in a report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.20.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on SO

About Southern

(Free Report)

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through three segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.