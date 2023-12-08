RH (NYSE:RH) Price Target Cut to $309.00 by Analysts at Bank of America

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by analysts at Bank of America from $345.00 to $309.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 28.08% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also commented on RH. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on shares of RH from $365.00 to $325.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of RH from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of RH from $230.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Friday, September 8th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of RH from $350.00 to $340.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of RH from $460.00 to $440.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $307.75.

RH Stock Down 14.3 %

RH stock traded down $40.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $241.25. The company had a trading volume of 2,263,687 shares, compared to its average volume of 792,613. The company has a 50 day moving average of $248.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $298.86. RH has a 1 year low of $207.26 and a 1 year high of $406.38. The company has a market capitalization of $4.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.40, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.70.

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($1.36). RH had a return on equity of 54.78% and a net margin of 10.19%. The business had revenue of $751.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $756.96 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.67 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that RH will post 9.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Carlos Alberini sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.42, for a total transaction of $7,760,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,803,164.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 23.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RH. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its holdings in RH by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 3,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,133,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in RH by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 3,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,163,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in RH by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in RH by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its holdings in RH by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. 84.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RH Company Profile

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings and operates under RH Galleries and RH brand names in the District of Columbia and Canada, as well as Waterworks showrooms throughout the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings.

