Rifat Kerim Akgonul Sells 1,000 Shares of Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) Stock

Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA – Get Free Report) insider Rifat Kerim Akgonul sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.03, for a total value of $52,030.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 52,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,755,873.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Rifat Kerim Akgonul also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 11th, Rifat Kerim Akgonul sold 1,890 shares of Pegasystems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.65, for a total value of $88,168.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:PEGA traded up $0.59 during trading on Friday, hitting $52.43. The stock had a trading volume of 317,940 shares, compared to its average volume of 305,794. Pegasystems Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.62 and a 12 month high of $59.23. The company has a market capitalization of $4.38 billion, a PE ratio of -105.80 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $45.80 and its 200 day moving average is $47.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98.

Pegasystems ( NASDAQ:PEGA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The technology company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.49. Pegasystems had a positive return on equity of 0.01% and a negative net margin of 2.97%. The firm had revenue of $334.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $296.61 million. Analysts anticipate that Pegasystems Inc. will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 2nd were issued a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 29th. Pegasystems’s payout ratio is -24.49%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PEGA. AtonRa Partners bought a new stake in shares of Pegasystems in the second quarter worth $526,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pegasystems by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 328,460 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,193,000 after purchasing an additional 25,795 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Pegasystems by 1.1% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 89,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,422,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in Pegasystems by 31.0% during the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 918,348 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,275,000 after buying an additional 217,571 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Pegasystems during the 1st quarter valued at $2,456,000. Institutional investors own 46.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. DA Davidson dropped their price target on Pegasystems from $52.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 27th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Pegasystems from $70.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target on shares of Pegasystems in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. StockNews.com upgraded Pegasystems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Pegasystems from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $52.90.

Pegasystems Inc develops, markets, licenses, hosts, and supports enterprise software applications in the United States, rest of the Americas, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company provides Pega Platform, an intelligent automation software for clients' processes and workflows; and Pega Infinity, a software platform that unifies customer engagement and digital process automation.

