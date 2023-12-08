Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc. CA Acquires New Shares in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:JMBS)

Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc. CA acquired a new stake in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:JMBS – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 69,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,179,000.
Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE increased its holdings in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 2,805,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,368,000 after purchasing an additional 58,000 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 21.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,004,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,138,000 after purchasing an additional 353,993 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,863,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,011,000 after purchasing an additional 321,634 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 27.2% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,733,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,333,000 after purchasing an additional 370,632 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC bought a new position in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $60,268,000.
Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Price Performance
JMBS stock traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $44.72. 157,443 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 428,122. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $43.25 and its 200-day moving average is $44.46. Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a 12 month low of $41.58 and a 12 month high of $47.47.
Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Company Profile
The Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (JMBS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. MBS index. The fund is an actively managed fund of mortgage-backed securities. The fund seeks a high level of total return. JMBS was launched on Sep 12, 2018 and is managed by Janus Henderson.
