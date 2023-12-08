Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc. CA Acquires New Shares in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:JMBS)

Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc. CA acquired a new stake in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:JMBS – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 69,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,179,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE increased its holdings in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 2,805,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,368,000 after purchasing an additional 58,000 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 21.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,004,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,138,000 after purchasing an additional 353,993 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,863,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,011,000 after purchasing an additional 321,634 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 27.2% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,733,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,333,000 after purchasing an additional 370,632 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC bought a new position in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $60,268,000.

Get Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF alerts:

Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Price Performance

JMBS stock traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $44.72. 157,443 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 428,122. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $43.25 and its 200-day moving average is $44.46. Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a 12 month low of $41.58 and a 12 month high of $47.47.

Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Company Profile

The Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (JMBS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. MBS index. The fund is an actively managed fund of mortgage-backed securities. The fund seeks a high level of total return. JMBS was launched on Sep 12, 2018 and is managed by Janus Henderson.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JMBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:JMBS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.