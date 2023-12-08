Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc. CA Buys New Position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc. CA bought a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 7,435 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $800,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $12,880,000. Courier Capital LLC raised its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 16,054 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,770,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 10,587 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,139,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $269,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 118,762 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,781,000 after purchasing an additional 4,229 shares during the last quarter.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

TIP stock traded down $0.31 during trading on Friday, hitting $105.31. The stock had a trading volume of 933,220 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,366,786. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $103.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $105.55. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $101.74 and a 1-year high of $111.26.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

