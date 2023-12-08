Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc. CA Decreases Position in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc. CA lessened its holdings in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,372 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,368 shares during the period. Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc. CA’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $1,201,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABNB. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in shares of Airbnb by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 16,417,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,104,044,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103,413 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Airbnb by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,737,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,712,000 after purchasing an additional 273,316 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Airbnb during the 4th quarter worth $332,438,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Airbnb by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,087,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,663,000 after purchasing an additional 130,756 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Airbnb by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,132,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,361,000 after purchasing an additional 302,730 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.19% of the company’s stock.

Airbnb Price Performance

ABNB stock traded up $0.70 during trading on Friday, reaching $140.54. 2,130,234 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,236,663. The company has a market cap of $91.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.91, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.22. Airbnb, Inc. has a 52-week low of $81.91 and a 52-week high of $154.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $125.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $129.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.78.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Airbnb ( NASDAQ:ABNB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.31. Airbnb had a net margin of 56.87% and a return on equity of 42.50%. The company had revenue of $3.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.36 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ABNB. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $150.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Airbnb from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Airbnb from $130.00 to $118.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Airbnb from $114.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut shares of Airbnb from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $136.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $140.84.

Insider Buying and Selling at Airbnb

In other Airbnb news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 2,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.80, for a total value of $359,700.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 175,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,007,066. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Brian Chesky sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.06, for a total transaction of $22,509,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 16,698,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,505,841,585.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 2,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.80, for a total transaction of $359,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 175,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,007,066. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 573,780 shares of company stock valued at $78,587,322 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 30.84% of the company’s stock.

Airbnb Company Profile

(Free Report)

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

