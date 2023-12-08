Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc. CA Decreases Stock Holdings in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc. CA trimmed its holdings in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) by 3.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,187 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 498 shares during the quarter. Synopsys comprises approximately 1.9% of Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc. CA’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc. CA’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $5,742,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new position in Synopsys in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Synopsys during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Synopsys during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Synopsys during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Washington Trust Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Synopsys during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 84.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Synopsys alerts:

Synopsys Stock Performance

Shares of Synopsys stock traded up $3.15 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $537.30. 192,849 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 842,912. Synopsys, Inc. has a 1 year low of $312.25 and a 1 year high of $564.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $501.09 and its 200 day moving average is $463.46. The firm has a market cap of $81.72 billion, a PE ratio of 67.27, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.10.

Insider Transactions at Synopsys

Synopsys ( NASDAQ:SNPS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 29th. The semiconductor company reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by $0.13. Synopsys had a return on equity of 20.85% and a net margin of 21.05%. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.99 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Synopsys, Inc. will post 8.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Sudhindra Kankanwadi sold 7,355 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $491.53, for a total value of $3,615,203.15. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,370,264.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 2,507 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $455.00, for a total value of $1,140,685.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 24,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,253,060. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Sudhindra Kankanwadi sold 7,355 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $491.53, for a total transaction of $3,615,203.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,370,264.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Synopsys from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of Synopsys from $485.00 to $570.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Synopsys from $540.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Synopsys in a report on Friday, November 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $600.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $550.00 target price on shares of Synopsys in a report on Monday, November 27th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $575.60.

Read Our Latest Analysis on SNPS

Synopsys Profile

(Free Report)

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Synopsys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synopsys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.