Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc. CA Grows Stock Position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc. CA increased its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,612 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc. CA’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $1,730,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDY. RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $65,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 400.0% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Horizons Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter. Horizons Wealth Management now owns 164 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $89,000. Finally, Northwest Bank & Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $93,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA MDY traded up $1.20 on Friday, reaching $480.62. 294,341 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 849,925. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a fifty-two week low of $424.22 and a fifty-two week high of $500.78. The company has a 50 day moving average of $453.12 and a 200 day moving average of $466.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.34 billion, a PE ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 1.12.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

