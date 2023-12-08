Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc. CA Makes New Investment in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc. CA purchased a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 2,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Center for Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1,547.6% in the second quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 346 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 75.9% in the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 445 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 18.38% of the company’s stock.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock traded down $0.18 on Friday, hitting $81.48. The company had a trading volume of 1,960,001 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,383,642. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $80.48 and a 1 year high of $82.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $81.13 and a 200-day moving average of $81.11.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 4th were paid a $0.247 dividend. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 1st.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

