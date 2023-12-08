Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc. CA Reduces Holdings in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc. CA decreased its stake in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 16,656 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45 shares during the quarter. Constellation Brands accounts for 1.4% of Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc. CA’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc. CA’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $4,100,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Gilbert & Cook Inc. increased its position in Constellation Brands by 81.0% during the 2nd quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 3,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $860,000 after purchasing an additional 1,565 shares in the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands during the 2nd quarter worth about $634,000. Mirador Capital Partners LP lifted its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 3.8% during the second quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 3,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $869,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Morningstar Investment Services LLC boosted its position in Constellation Brands by 11.4% during the second quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 1,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in Constellation Brands by 6,548.5% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 366,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,198,000 after acquiring an additional 360,951 shares during the last quarter. 88.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Constellation Brands Stock Down 0.4 %

NYSE STZ traded down $1.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $234.81. 291,523 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,160,584. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.13 billion, a PE ratio of 28.73, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $208.12 and a 12 month high of $273.65. The company has a 50 day moving average of $237.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $249.10.

Constellation Brands Dividend Announcement

Constellation Brands ( NYSE:STZ Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 5th. The company reported $3.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.37 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.82 billion. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 14.41% and a return on equity of 23.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.17 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 11.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 17th. Investors of record on Friday, November 3rd were given a dividend of $0.89 per share. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 2nd. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.36%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Constellation Brands news, major shareholder Family Foundation Sands sold 102,152 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.84, for a total transaction of $24,704,439.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 409,077 shares in the company, valued at $98,931,181.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 16.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded Constellation Brands from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $295.00 price objective on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $260.00 target price on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Friday, October 6th. HSBC boosted their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $275.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $277.38.

About Constellation Brands

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

