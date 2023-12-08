Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc. CA Sells 4,235 Shares of Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS)

Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc. CA reduced its position in shares of Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS – Free Report) by 2.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 192,805 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,235 shares during the quarter. Shoals Technologies Group accounts for about 1.6% of Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc. CA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc. CA owned 0.11% of Shoals Technologies Group worth $4,928,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SHLS. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Shoals Technologies Group by 17.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,146,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,377,000 after acquiring an additional 2,858,043 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Shoals Technologies Group by 13.9% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 8,521,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,806,000 after acquiring an additional 1,037,494 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Shoals Technologies Group by 0.8% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,063,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,365,000 after acquiring an additional 55,184 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Shoals Technologies Group by 160.7% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,942,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,440,000 after acquiring an additional 3,663,343 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Shoals Technologies Group by 4,053.2% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,254,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,634,000 after acquiring an additional 5,128,195 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:SHLS traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $13.23. 1,805,015 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,974,723. The company has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.01 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.11 and a 1 year high of $30.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $15.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.28.

Shoals Technologies Group ( NASDAQ:SHLS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $134.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $136.65 million. Shoals Technologies Group had a net margin of 30.01% and a return on equity of 19.03%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, General Counsel Mehgan Peetz sold 1,990 shares of Shoals Technologies Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.58, for a total transaction of $42,944.20. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 81,385 shares in the company, valued at $1,756,288.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, President Jeffery Tolnar sold 1,975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.66, for a total value of $42,778.50. Following the sale, the president now owns 62,654 shares in the company, valued at $1,357,085.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Mehgan Peetz sold 1,990 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.58, for a total transaction of $42,944.20. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 81,385 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,756,288.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SHLS. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Shoals Technologies Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $34.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Northland Securities downgraded shares of Shoals Technologies Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Shoals Technologies Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Shoals Technologies Group in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Shoals Technologies Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $27.13.

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc provides electrical balance of system (EBOS) solutions and components for solar, battery energy, and electric vehicle charging applications in the United States. It produces EBOS components, including cable assemblies, inline fuses, combiners, disconnects, recombiners, wireless monitoring systems, junction boxes, transition enclosures, splice boxes, and wire management solutions.

