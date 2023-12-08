Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc. CA Sells 937 Shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc. CA decreased its stake in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,118 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 937 shares during the period. Cintas accounts for approximately 3.3% of Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc. CA’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc. CA’s holdings in Cintas were worth $10,000,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Cintas by 223.3% during the 1st quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,610 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $745,000 after purchasing an additional 1,112 shares during the period. Randolph Co Inc increased its stake in shares of Cintas by 64.9% in the 2nd quarter. Randolph Co Inc now owns 69,330 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,463,000 after acquiring an additional 27,293 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its stake in shares of Cintas by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 4,551 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,263,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. Capital Management Associates NY bought a new stake in shares of Cintas in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,018,000. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance increased its stake in shares of Cintas by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 20,467 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,470,000 after acquiring an additional 2,463 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.26% of the company’s stock.

In other Cintas news, Director Melanie W. Barstad sold 1,968 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $514.17, for a total transaction of $1,011,886.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,213,562.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 14.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CTAS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Cintas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the company from $551.00 to $590.00 in a research note on Friday. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Cintas in a research note on Monday, November 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $625.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Cintas from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Bank of America lowered their target price on Cintas from $580.00 to $565.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $525.00 target price on shares of Cintas in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cintas has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $537.60.

Shares of NASDAQ CTAS traded down $1.27 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $552.48. The company had a trading volume of 107,489 shares, compared to its average volume of 365,538. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Cintas Co. has a 1-year low of $423.06 and a 1-year high of $559.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $523.16 and its 200-day moving average is $503.27.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 26th. The business services provider reported $3.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.67 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. Cintas had a return on equity of 36.82% and a net margin of 15.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.39 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Cintas Co. will post 14.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be issued a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. Cintas’s payout ratio is presently 40.63%.

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

