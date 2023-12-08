Sapphire (SAPP) Price Reaches $0.0125 on Major Exchanges

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 19% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on December 8th. One Sapphire coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0125 or 0.00000028 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Sapphire has a market capitalization of $15.93 million and approximately $4,417.55 worth of Sapphire was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Sapphire has traded up 41.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Sapphire alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,361.46 or 0.05339988 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 20.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001244 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $30.29 or 0.00068506 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.35 or 0.00023403 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.50 or 0.00014688 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0987 or 0.00000223 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0741 or 0.00000168 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00005394 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00011867 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000416 BTC.

About Sapphire

Sapphire (CRYPTO:SAPP) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It launched on April 25th, 2019. Sapphire’s total supply is 1,568,123,616 coins and its circulating supply is 1,547,534,193 coins. The official website for Sapphire is sappcoin.com. Sapphire’s official Twitter account is @sapphire_core and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Sapphire coins (SAPP coins) will be used in the real economy as a stable means of payment and will be issued only to trustworthy partners who bring added value to the project. The goal is to have a coin that is easy to use, ensures fast payment transfers, is used and wanted.

[Telegram](https://t.me/sapphirecore)[Discord](https://discord.com/invite/v57uFHk)”

Buying and Selling Sapphire

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sapphire directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sapphire should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Sapphire using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Sapphire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Sapphire and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.