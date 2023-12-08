Saul Centers, Inc. (NYSE:BFS) Announces $0.59 Quarterly Dividend

Saul Centers, Inc. (NYSE:BFS – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, December 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 16th will be given a dividend of 0.59 per share by the real estate investment trust on Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.03%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 12th.

Saul Centers has increased its dividend by an average of 3.1% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years.

NYSE BFS traded down $0.21 during trading on Friday, hitting $39.11. 36,836 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 36,379. Saul Centers has a 12 month low of $32.13 and a 12 month high of $43.95. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.12. The company has a market capitalization of $936.45 million, a P/E ratio of 22.98 and a beta of 1.12.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on BFS shares. StockNews.com upgraded Saul Centers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, September 30th. B. Riley raised their target price on Saul Centers from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th.

In other Saul Centers news, CEO B Francis Saul II acquired 7,903 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $37.08 per share, for a total transaction of $293,043.24. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 133,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,935,014.28. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 50.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Saul Centers during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Saul Centers by 65.1% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 898 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Saul Centers by 43.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,197 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Saul Centers during the second quarter worth about $136,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new stake in Saul Centers during the third quarter worth about $138,000. 44.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Saul Centers, Inc is a self-managed, self-administered equity REIT headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, which currently operates and manages a real estate portfolio of 61 properties, which includes (a) 50 community and neighborhood shopping centers and seven mixed-use properties with approximately 9.8 million square feet of leasable area and (b) four non-operating land and development properties.

