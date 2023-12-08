Secret Price Reaches $0.0037 on Major Exchanges (SIE)

Secret (SIE) traded 2.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on December 8th. Secret has a market cap of $11.22 million and approximately $43.95 worth of Secret was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Secret token can now be bought for approximately $0.0037 or 0.00000008 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Secret has traded 18.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.65 or 0.00126108 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.54 or 0.00035202 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.67 or 0.00024182 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.45 or 0.00007806 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0606 or 0.00000137 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002249 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 19.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000264 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded 104.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $70,607.81 or 1.59989865 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0574 or 0.00000130 BTC.

About Secret

Secret is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on August 31st, 2018. Secret’s official message board is forum.scrt.network. Secret’s official Twitter account is @secret_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Secret’s official website is www.secret.dev.

Secret Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Secret (SIE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018and operates on the Ethereum platform. Secret has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Secret is 0.00367868 USD and is up 13.62 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $2,772.48 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.secret.dev/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Secret directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Secret should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Secret using one of the exchanges listed above.

