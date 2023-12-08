Seele-N Price Reaches $0.0000 on Top Exchanges (SEELE)

Seele-N (SEELE) traded 14.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on December 8th. During the last week, Seele-N has traded down 12.8% against the US dollar. One Seele-N token can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. Seele-N has a total market cap of $567,767.11 and approximately $1,661.93 worth of Seele-N was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Toncoin (TON) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00005275 BTC.
- Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.60 or 0.00017385 BTC.
- BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $43,755.83 or 1.00051798 BTC.
- GateToken (GT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.34 or 0.00009913 BTC.
- NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.
- CashBackPro (CBP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.67 or 0.00008387 BTC.
- SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000730 BTC.
- Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0283 or 0.00000065 BTC.
- Threshold (T) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0268 or 0.00000061 BTC.
- Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00003470 BTC.
Seele-N Profile
Seele-N (CRYPTO:SEELE) is a token. Its launch date was May 20th, 2018. Seele-N’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 23,400,000,000 tokens. Seele-N’s official Twitter account is @n_seele. The official website for Seele-N is seelen.pro/#. The Reddit community for Seele-N is https://reddit.com/r/seeleofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Seele-N is medium.com/seeletech.
Buying and Selling Seele-N
