Seele-N Price Reaches $0.0000 on Top Exchanges (SEELE)

Seele-N (SEELE) traded 14.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on December 8th. During the last week, Seele-N has traded down 12.8% against the US dollar. One Seele-N token can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. Seele-N has a total market cap of $567,767.11 and approximately $1,661.93 worth of Seele-N was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Seele-N alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00005275 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.60 or 0.00017385 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $43,755.83 or 1.00051798 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.34 or 0.00009913 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.67 or 0.00008387 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000730 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0283 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0268 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00003470 BTC.

Seele-N Profile

Seele-N (CRYPTO:SEELE) is a token. Its launch date was May 20th, 2018. Seele-N’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 23,400,000,000 tokens. Seele-N’s official Twitter account is @n_seele. The official website for Seele-N is seelen.pro/#. The Reddit community for Seele-N is https://reddit.com/r/seeleofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Seele-N is medium.com/seeletech.

Buying and Selling Seele-N

According to CryptoCompare, “Seele-N (SEELE) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Seele-N has a current supply of 30,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Seele-N is 0.00002809 USD and is up 6.18 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 15 active market(s) with $122.73 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://seelen.pro/#/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Seele-N directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Seele-N should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Seele-N using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Seele-N Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Seele-N and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.