Sempra (NYSE:SRE) Shares Acquired by Chilton Capital Management LLC

Chilton Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Free Report) by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 133,831 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 11,432 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Sempra were worth $19,484,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SRE. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sempra in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Sempra during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new position in Sempra during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its stake in Sempra by 3,666.7% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 226 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Sempra by 842.9% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 264 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. 84.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on SRE shares. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Sempra from $95.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Sempra from $78.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Sempra from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Sempra from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Sempra from $82.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sempra currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $80.85.

Sempra Stock Down 0.9 %

SRE stock traded down $0.67 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $72.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 565,835 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,663,525. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $45.54 billion, a PE ratio of 16.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.72. Sempra has a 12 month low of $63.75 and a 12 month high of $84.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $70.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.81.

Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.68 billion. Sempra had a net margin of 16.51% and a return on equity of 9.88%. Sempra’s quarterly revenue was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.99 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Sempra will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Sempra Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.595 per share. This represents a $2.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 5th. Sempra’s payout ratio is currently 54.97%.

Sempra Profile

Sempra operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: San Diego Gas & Electric Company, Southern California Gas Company, Sempra Texas Utilities, and Sempra Infrastructure. The San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment provides to San Diego and southern Orange counties; and natural gas service to San Diego County.

Featured Stories

