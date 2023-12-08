SeqLL (NASDAQ:SQL) Trading Up 1.3%

Shares of SeqLL Inc. (NASDAQ:SQL – Get Free Report) were up 1.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $4.48 and last traded at $4.00. Approximately 2,739 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 52,119 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.95.

SeqLL Stock Up 12.5 %

The firm has a market cap of $1.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.27 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.54 and a 200 day moving average of $13.69. The company has a quick ratio of 5.04, a current ratio of 5.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SeqLL

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in SeqLL stock. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in SeqLL Inc. (NASDAQ:SQL – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 77,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000. Two Sigma Investments LP owned 0.56% of SeqLL at the end of the most recent quarter. 1.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About SeqLL

SeqLL Inc operates as a life sciences instrumentation and research services company worldwide. It focus on development of scientific assets and novel intellectual property across multiple omics fields. The company's True Single Molecule Sequencing technology (tSMS) platform offers a single molecule solution for DNA and RNA sequencing through detection of nucleic acids to researchers for analyzing many billions of single molecules in a single experiment and generate accurate and reproducible data.

