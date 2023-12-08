SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC) versus Champion Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CMPNF) Head-To-Head Contrast

SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC – Get Free Report) and Champion Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CMPNF – Get Free Report) are both real estate companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares SITE Centers and Champion Real Estate Investment Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SITE Centers 17.64% 5.19% 2.41% Champion Real Estate Investment Trust N/A N/A N/A

Dividends

SITE Centers pays an annual dividend of $0.52 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.8%. Champion Real Estate Investment Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.11 per share and has a dividend yield of 34.5%. SITE Centers pays out 126.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Champion Real Estate Investment Trust pays out -149.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. SITE Centers has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years. Champion Real Estate Investment Trust is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SITE Centers $560.12 million 5.06 $168.72 million $0.41 33.00 Champion Real Estate Investment Trust N/A N/A N/A ($0.07) -4.32

This table compares SITE Centers and Champion Real Estate Investment Trust’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

SITE Centers has higher revenue and earnings than Champion Real Estate Investment Trust. Champion Real Estate Investment Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than SITE Centers, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for SITE Centers and Champion Real Estate Investment Trust, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SITE Centers 0 1 1 0 2.50 Champion Real Estate Investment Trust 0 0 0 0 N/A

SITE Centers presently has a consensus price target of $13.50, suggesting a potential downside of 0.22%. Given SITE Centers’ higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe SITE Centers is more favorable than Champion Real Estate Investment Trust.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

91.9% of SITE Centers shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 6.7% of Champion Real Estate Investment Trust shares are held by institutional investors. 9.9% of SITE Centers shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

SITE Centers beats Champion Real Estate Investment Trust on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SITE Centers

SITE Centers is an owner and manager of open-air shopping centers located in suburban, high household income communities. The Company is a self-administered and self-managed REIT operating as a fully integrated real estate company, and is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol SITC.

About Champion Real Estate Investment Trust

Champion Real Estate Investment Trust is a trust formed to own and invest in income producing office and retail properties. The Trust focuses on Grade A commercial properties in prime locations. It currently offers investors direct exposure to nearly 3 million sq. ft. of prime office and retail floor area. These include two Hong Kong landmark properties, Three Garden Road and Langham Place, as well as a joint venture stake in 66 Shoe Lane in Central London. Since 2015, the Trust has been included in the Constituent of Hang Seng Corporate Sustainability Benchmark Index of Hang Seng Indexes.

