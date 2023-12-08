SK Telecom Co., Ltd. (NYSE:SKM) is Thomas White International Ltd.’s 9th Largest Position

Thomas White International Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of SK Telecom Co., Ltd. (NYSE:SKM – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 398,958 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 6,439 shares during the quarter. SK Telecom makes up approximately 1.6% of Thomas White International Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Thomas White International Ltd.’s holdings in SK Telecom were worth $7,784,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SKM. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in SK Telecom by 1,039.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,196 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,091 shares in the last quarter. Group One Trading L.P. grew its holdings in SK Telecom by 69.8% in the 1st quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 2,043 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 840 shares in the last quarter. AXS Investments LLC purchased a new stake in SK Telecom in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in SK Telecom by 105.9% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,182 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 2,151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Icon Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in SK Telecom in the 1st quarter valued at $111,000.

Get SK Telecom alerts:

SK Telecom Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of SKM stock traded down $0.23 on Friday, reaching $21.08. 111,887 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 437,088. SK Telecom Co., Ltd. has a twelve month low of $18.26 and a twelve month high of $22.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $9.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.98, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.69. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $21.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.53.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SKM. StockNews.com began coverage on SK Telecom in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded SK Telecom from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th.

Check Out Our Latest Report on SKM

About SK Telecom

(Free Report)

SK Telecom Co, Ltd. provides wireless telecommunication services in South Korea. The company operates through three segments: Cellular Services, Fixed-Line Telecommunications Services, and Other Businesses. The Cellular Services segment offers wireless voice and data transmission, Internet of Things solutions, platform, cloud, smart factory solutions, subscription, advertising and curated shopping under T Deal brand name, and metaverse platform-based services, as well as sells wireless devices.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SK Telecom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SK Telecom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.