SOLVE (SOLVE) Hits Market Capitalization of $15.67 Million

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded up 3.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on December 8th. One SOLVE token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0236 or 0.00000053 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, SOLVE has traded up 2.9% against the U.S. dollar. SOLVE has a market cap of $15.67 million and $386,242.66 worth of SOLVE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get SOLVE alerts:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000664 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002254 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000495 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00004746 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded up 33.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000008 BTC.

SOLVE Token Profile

SOLVE (CRYPTO:SOLVE) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 15th, 2018. SOLVE’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 665,125,013 tokens. The official website for SOLVE is solve.care. The official message board for SOLVE is medium.com/solve-care-foundation. SOLVE’s official Twitter account is @solve_care. The Reddit community for SOLVE is https://reddit.com/r/solvecare and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling SOLVE

According to CryptoCompare, “SOLVE is a cryptocurrency on the Ethereum blockchain, integral to Solve.Care’s global healthcare platform. It transforms healthcare by decentralizing services, using Ethereum smart contracts for secure automation. SOLVE drives payments, scheduling, and healthcare coordination within the platform. Patients, doctors, and caregivers benefit from transparent, secure transactions. It also incentivizes health goal adherence and rewards quality medical services. The Solve.Care Foundation, led by Pradeep Goel, an IT and healthcare entrepreneur, developed SOLVE and the platform, based in the United States. Revolutionizing healthcare through blockchain technology.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SOLVE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SOLVE should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SOLVE using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SOLVE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SOLVE and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.