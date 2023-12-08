Sourceless (STR) Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $191.40 Million

Sourceless (STR) traded 9.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on December 8th. Over the last seven days, Sourceless has traded down 13.4% against the US dollar. One Sourceless token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0091 or 0.00000021 BTC on popular exchanges. Sourceless has a market cap of $191.40 million and $1,042.85 worth of Sourceless was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00005243 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.63 or 0.00017221 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $44,245.29 or 0.99924822 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.34 or 0.00009811 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.66 or 0.00008258 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000742 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0287 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0270 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00003418 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) is a token. It was first traded on January 19th, 2021. Sourceless’ total supply is 63,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 21,000,000,000 tokens. Sourceless’ official website is sourceless.io. The Reddit community for Sourceless is https://reddit.com/r/sourcelessblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Sourceless’ official Twitter account is @sourcelessb and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Sourceless is sourcelessblockchain.medium.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Sourceless (STR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Sourceless has a current supply of 63,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Sourceless is 0.01005413 USD and is up 0.34 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 12 active market(s) with $2,734.91 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://sourceless.io.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sourceless directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sourceless should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Sourceless using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

