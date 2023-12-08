Sowell Financial Services LLC Buys 33,836 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 24.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 173,735 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,836 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $6,372,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Front Street Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Pfizer by 4.3% in the first quarter. Front Street Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,168 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Capital Planning Advisors LLC increased its stake in Pfizer by 1.8% in the second quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC now owns 16,091 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $590,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the period. Graves Light Lenhart Wealth Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pfizer by 1.4% during the second quarter. Graves Light Lenhart Wealth Inc. now owns 19,863 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $729,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the period. V Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Pfizer by 0.9% during the second quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 31,001 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,137,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the period. Finally, Live Oak Investment Partners increased its stake in shares of Pfizer by 2.2% during the second quarter. Live Oak Investment Partners now owns 13,415 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $492,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PFE traded up $0.13 on Friday, hitting $28.76. 14,003,556 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,081,254. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $162.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $30.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.50. Pfizer Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.30 and a 1 year high of $54.93.

Pfizer last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.15. Pfizer had a net margin of 15.30% and a return on equity of 16.72%. The firm had revenue of $13.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.77 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 4th. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th were given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.70%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 9th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 89.62%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PFE. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a report on Monday, November 20th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $39.00 in a report on Monday, October 16th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.50.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

